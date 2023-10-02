U.S. equity futures advanced and Treasuries fell after U.S. lawmakers reached a deal over the weekend to avoid a government shutdown.

S&P 500 futures added 0.4 per cent after compromise legislation passed on Saturday to keep the government running. Treasury 10-year yields rose five basis points to 4.61 per cent, the highest since 2007.

Investors were also waiting for comments from Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell, who is due to speak at a roundtable discussion alongside Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker. Their views will be of particular interest after New York Fed boss John Williams suggested Friday interest rates should stay high for some time.

The U.S. government funding deal may spur markets to bring forward bets of a November rate hike, some traders said. Swaps are pricing just under a one-in-three chance of a November move, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Financial markets were bracing for a shutdown, so there's an element of relief, but it's only a temporary lifting of one of the clouds hanging over the markets now,” said Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment officer at BMO Wealth Management. “Interest rates and Fed hawkishness remain the name of the game and the main driver of the markets over the next few weeks.”

Meanwhile, in Europe, benchmark indexes retreated, weighed down by losses in drugmaker stocks. Asset manager Mandatum debuted on Helsinki's stock market, the biggest listing in five years.

In U.S. premarket trading, tech stocks led gains, with strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc predicting the sector to do well, benefiting from lower valuations after the recent selloff and a pullback in bond yields.

Meanwhile, the dollar edged higher versus its Group-of-10 peers, after enjoying its best quarter in a year. Against the yen, it briefly touched a year-to-date high of 149.82, after the Bank of Japan said it would conduct an additional buying operation.

Key events this week:

China has week-long holiday

Bank of England policy maker Catherine Mann speaks on monetary policy, Monday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker participate in a roundtable discussion, Monday

New York Fed President John Williams moderates discussion on climate risk, Monday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks on economic outlook, Monday

U.S. ISM manufacturing index, Monday

Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks on economic outlook and inflation, Tuesday

August US JOLTS report, Tuesday

Eurozone services and composite PMIs, Wednesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde gives welcome address at conference, Wednesday

U.S. ISM services index, Wednesday

France industrial production, Thursday

BOE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman participate at panel discussion, Thursday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks at the Economic Club of New York, Thursday

Germany factory orders, Friday

September U.S. nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 per cent as of 5:33 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0543

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2176

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 149.72 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.4 per cent to US$28,317.19

Ether rose 3.6 per cent to US$1,734.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.62 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.87 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.49 per cent

Commodities