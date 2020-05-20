U.S. equity futures rose on Wednesday while European stocks fluctuated as investors weighed conflicting signals on the outlook for markets. Treasuries and European bonds dipped.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes rebounded, after turning lower in the last hour of trading Tuesday when reports questioning Moderna Inc.’s coronavirus vaccine added to concern that a route to beating the pandemic remains a long way off. Riskier assets had started the week on the front foot after Moderna fueled hopes for a COVID-19 antidote. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index pared an early decline as health-care and utility shares turned higher. The euro headed for its fourth session of gains versus the dollar.

Shares in Japan and India saw the bulk of gains in a mixed Asian session, with Shanghai and Hong Kong in the red. Gilts rose as the U.K. sold bonds at a negative yield for the first time. Crude oil extended a rally to a fifth day.

Investors are gauging the effect of a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdowns, while awaiting progress on a 500 billion-euro (US$550 billion) fiscal-stimulus plan by the European Union. Critics say the package is too little, too late to counter the devastating effect on the region’s economies and bolster the outlook for corporate profits. Large money managers from Capital Group Inc. to BlackRock Inc. are keeping their faith in the equities rally despite warning calls from some corners of Wall Street.

“Sustained central-bank support should prevent a new market correction,” Xavier Chapard, global macro strategist at Credit Agricole SA, wrote in a note. At the same time, “the main driver of asset prices should be the expectations regarding the timing, speed and extent of the economic recovery.”

Walmart Inc. and Home Depot Inc. both suspended their outlooks for the year, the latest companies to show the difficulties in predicting the road ahead.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar rose after comments from central bank governor Adrian Orr suggested any move to bring interest rates below zero remain some way off. In Japan, Tokyo Stock Exchange was among stocks which surged amid speculation that it may be a contender to join the Nikkei 225 equity index.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 per cent as of 10:24 a.m. London time.

Germany’s DAX Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

Futures on the S&P 500 Index gained 0.8 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index increased 0.4 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.1 per cent.

The euro gained 0.2 per cent to US$1.0948.

The British pound dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1.2241.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.1 per cent to 107.65 per dollar.

New Zealand’s dollar jumped 0.5 per cent to US$0.6105.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.70 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield rose one basis point to -0.46 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield dipped one basis point to 0.234 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.5 per cent to US$32.11 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.2 per cent to US$1,749.09 an ounce.

Iron ore declined 1.6 per cent to US$93.98 per metric ton.

Platinum gained 2.1 per cent to US$908.50 an ounce.

--With assistance from Joanna Ossinger, Andreea Papuc, Adam Haigh and Namitha Jagadeesh.