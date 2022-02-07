U.S. index futures gained on Monday as investors took stock of the outlook for monetary policy ahead of key inflation data later this week. Treasuries were steady, though a rout in European sovereign bonds deepened.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts fluctuated before turning higher, signaling Wall Street may open firmer after Friday’s bounce. Peloton Interactive Inc. soared in premarket trading after reports that it’s exploring takeover options. The Stoxx Europe 600 index swung between small gains and losses after its longest streak of weekly declines in almost a year.

Greek debt led a selloff in European bonds after hawkish comments from a European Central Bank policy maker on the potential for a first rate increase this year. The 10-year Treasury yield edged higher, and the dollar was little changed.

Investors are grappling with the prospect of the steepest monetary tightening cycle since the 1990s, with markets pricing in more than five quarter-point Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes in 2022 following a strong U.S. jobs report. The U.S. inflation report this week could lead to more market volatility. A reading north of 7 per cent, the highest since the early 1980s, is expected.

“The repricing of Fed rate hikes has lost momentum as investors await more clarity on the impact of the pandemic and soaring energy prices on the U.S. and Fed outlook,” Credit Agricole strategists including Valentin Marinov wrote in a note. “Looking ahead, focus will be on the U.S. CPI and the January Fed minutes. it would take fairly positive inflation surprises and hawkish FOMC signals to revive the dollar rally in the near term.”

A Chinese equity benchmark climbed about 2 per cent after reopening from a holiday, playing catch-up to last week’s gains in global equities. But a Hong Kong technology gauge retreated, sapped by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. on speculation SoftBank Group Corp. may sell some of its shares in the firm.

The Fed is in a difficult spot, “trying to manage the real economy where we see that hot inflation and the financial economy, which quivers every time we talk about rate rises,” Karen Harris, Bain & Co. global head of macro research, said on Bloomberg Television.

Elsewhere, European Central Bank Governing Council Member Klaas Knot said he expects a rate increase as early as in the fourth quarter. The ECB last week made a hawkish pivot, with President Christine Lagarde no longer excluding a rate hike this year. That has pressured European sovereign debt.

“The momentum trade has been to short bonds and many are now fearing higher bond yields will really start to bite in equity land,” Chris Weston, head of research with Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd., wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin climbed above US$42,000 to the highest in over two weeks. Crude oil slipped below US$92 a barrel.

In the latest on Ukraine, President Joe Biden and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron spoke about responding to Russia’s military buildup on the Ukrainian border. Moscow has repeatedly denied that it plans an attack.

On the virus front, Hong Kong is set to report another record number of infections. Australia will allow double-vaccinated visa holders to enter the country from Feb. 21, ending about two years of strict international border controls. China locked down a city of 3.6 million people.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: AstraZeneca, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, SoftBank Group, Toyota Motor, Twitter, Uber, Walt Disney

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks Wednesday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision Thursday. The meeting was postponed to mourn the death of a celebrated singer.

Bank Indonesia rate decision Thursday

U.K. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey speaks Thursday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 8:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.1454

The British pound fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.3517

The Japanese yen rose 0.3 per cent to 114.94 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.92 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.22 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 1.42 per cent

Commodities