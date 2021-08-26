Stick with the value and cyclicals: Global strategist

U.S. equity-index futures advanced and European stocks were steady ahead of Friday’s key Federal Reserve gathering that may offer clues about the timeline for tapering stimulus.

Treasury yields and the dollar were little changed after data showed U.S. personal pending slowed more than analysts’ estimates in July, while a closely watched measure of inflation remained elevated. Traders now await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. A flood of Treasury options expiring Friday raise the prospect for volatility after Powell’s remarks, with some Fed officials saying the time to start tapering stimulus is near.

President Joe Biden’s advisers are considering backing Powell for a second term, people familiar with the matter said, a step that could bolster expectations of continuity in accommodative monetary policy.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index remains on track for a seventh straight month of gains, which would be the longest streak in eight years. Stocks climbed in China, where the central bank supported sentiment after signaling targeted steps to cushion the economy.

The recovery from the pandemic and still-elevated inflation are supporting calls for monetary policy normalization. But the recent spread of the delta virus strain has complicated economic reopening. Markets are waiting to see how Powell balances these competing factors in his comments.

“Consolidation is the order of the day until the Fed chairman speaks,” Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana, a strategist at Rand Merchant Bank in Johannesburg, said in a note. “His tone is likely to be more demure than his colleagues who are advocating for policy tightening. Still, volatility is anticipated toward the end of the trading day.”

Read More

Wave of Expiring Treasury Options Adds Risk to Jackson Hole

Brace for Powell Signaling Taper Is Near, Sparking Dollar Rally

Among Fed officials, Dallas President Robert Kaplan said he favors the start of tapering in October or shortly after. St. Louis’s James Bullard called for a start in the fall. Kansas City Fed’s Esther George urged an early move to begin this year. None of them vote on policy in 2021.

West Texas Intermediate crude headed toward its best week since October. Bitcoin steadied around US$47,000.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Fed officials participate in the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium on Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 8:36 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1761

The British pound rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.3725

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.12 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.34 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.42 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.59 per cent

Commodities