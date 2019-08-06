U.S. equity futures rose alongside European stocks while Asian shares fell after China moved to stabilize its currency, helping ease some of the market turmoil that kicked off the week.

The global sell-off in equities abated after China fixed its yuan exchange rate at stronger than 7 per dollar, a key level that when breached in markets on Monday helped fuel the rout. S&P 500 Index futures gained with the Stoxx Europe 600 while the benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell for a fifth session. The yen pulled back from its strongest closing level in more than one year. Bitcoin advanced, with its week-long rally carrying the digital token back above $12,000 for the first time three weeks.

The dollar and gold nudged lower. The pound strengthened as opponents of a no-deal Brexit hardened their plans to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from possibly trying to leave the European Union with no agreement. Treasuries dropped after reaching the most extreme yield-curve inversion since the lead-up to the 2008 financial crisis. Oil edged higher.

Investors are contemplating the week’s brutal start that was triggered by yet another escalation in the trade struggle between the two largest economies. China’s move to stabilize the yuan on Tuesday offered some reassurance. But it came too late to avoid the “manipulator” designation that could open the door to new penalties on top of the tariff hikes already imposed on Chinese goods. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will now “engage with the International Monetary Fund to eliminate the unfair competitive advantage created by China’s latest actions,” the department said in a statement.

For its part, China said the recent yuan depreciation was decided by the market, not Beijing, and denied the Trump administration’s accusation.

“The key thing is that they’ve shown they are willing to play with that 7 level,” Andrew Sullivan, Pearl Bridge Partners director, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market really doesn’t have a firm grip on how far the currency could go.”

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar rebounded, only briefly trimming gains after the central bank kept rates unchanged at record lows and said “an extended period” of low rates will likely be required. The country’s bonds rallied, sending the 10-year yield below 1% for the first time. Japanese rates fell below the central bank’s target range.

These are some key events to watch out for this week:

Earnings from financial giants include: UniCredit, AIG, ABN Amro Bank, Standard Bank, Japan Post Bank.

Central banks with rate decisions Wednesday include India and New Zealand.

A string of Fed policy makers speak this week, including St. Louis chief James Bullard on Tuesday and Chicago’s Charles Evans a day later. Both are Federal Open Market Committee voters.

Here are the main moves in markets (all sizes and scopes are on a closing basis):

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index jumped 0.9 per cent as of 10:16 a.m. London time, the first advance in more than a week and the largest climb in six weeks.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.5 per cent.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index was little changed at, hitting the lowest in almost two months.

Germany’s DAX Index gained 0.6 per cent, the biggest rise in more than a week.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.8 per cent, hitting the lowest in almost seven months.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1 per cent.

The euro decreased 0.1 per cent to US$1.1196.

The British pound gained 0.4 per cent to US$1.2186, the biggest climb in more than two weeks.

The Japanese yen sank 0.4 per cent to 106.40 per dollar, the largest decrease in four weeks.

The onshore yuan increased 0.3 per cent to 7.032 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed five basis points to 1.76 per cent, the first advance in more than a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to 0.524 per cent, the first advance in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.53 per cent, hitting the lowest on record..

Commodities

Gold decreased 0.1 per cent to US$1,461.74 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 0.6 per cent to US$55 a barrel.

Iron ore dipped 2.8 per cent to US$93.12 per metric ton, reaching the lowest in eight weeks on its fifth consecutive decline.

