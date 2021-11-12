U.S. equity futures climbed with stocks on Friday, while inflationary pressures continued to weigh on Treasuries.

Contracts on the three main U.S. gauges were higher, with Johnson & Johnson rising in premarket trading after saying it will split into two companies. European shares edged up as luxury shares gained after Cartier owner Richemont posted better-than-forecast earnings, offsetting a drop in travel stocks. Asian shares climbed, helped by a rally in Japan.

Treasuries resumed a selloff after a trading holiday Thursday, with this week’s shock U.S. inflation report still reverberating through the bond market.

Five-year notes led losses on concern the price pressure will force the Federal Reserve to raise rates earlier than anticipated. A gauge of the yield curve flattened to the least since March 2020.

While global stocks are set for their first weekly drop since early October, their swings have been muted compared with the gyrations in the bond market. Investor focus on a strong earnings season has tempered worries about higher inflation.

“Inflation could remain elevated in the coming months, and each inflation release that comes in above expectations has the potential to cause volatility in rate and equity markets, but we still don’t expect inflation to derail the equity rally,” Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, wrote in a note.

Elsewhere, the dollar held a rally amid caution triggered by a U.S. warning that Russia may be weighing a potential invasion of Ukraine.

Oil, gold and Bitcoin slipped.

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.2 per cent as of 8:15 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index rose 0.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1447

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3387

The Japanese yen was little changed at 114.01 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.56 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.91 per cent

Commodities