U.S. equity-index futures rose along with European stocks Thursday in the wake of another Wall Street all-time high on light volumes in the final days of the year. Treasury yields trimmed an advance.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged higher after the S&P 500 hit its 70th record close of the year on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. shares fell more than 6 per cent in pre-market trading after Samsung Group denied a Korean media report that the U.S. drugmaker was in talks to sell itself to the company. The Stoxx Europe 600 gauge climbed about 0.3 per cent, with technology shares bouncing back to pare some of Wednesday’s drop.

The 10-year Treasury yield pared an advance to drop back toward its 50-day moving average, while yields across most of Europe also dipped after Wednesday global sovereign-bond retreat. A dollar gauge was flat. Iron ore halted a three-day decline and resurfaced above US$120 a ton on potential support from restocking by China’s steel mills. Crude oil slipped.

As the year draws to a close, investors are contemplating the implications of the fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant, decreasing stimulus and elevated inflation stoked by supply-chain bottlenecks. Key questions include whether Treasury yields will push higher and how much impetus is left in the equity bull market.

“Despite global surges in COVID cases, the markets are reflecting the new reality that COVID is here to stay albeit more on our terms than its,” Kevin Philip, managing director at Bel Air Investment Advisors, said in an email. Next year, “we are facing less of a COVID-influenced world, and a return toward normalcy,” he said.

The number of COVID-19 cases soared 32 per cent to a record 1.73 million on Wednesday, marking the third day in a row with more than a million new infections worldwide. Cathay Pacific Airways plans to scrap Hong Kong flights as the city tightens quarantine rules for aircrew.

Still, countries including Italy and Australia are dialing back their COVID curbs in an effort to keep essential services running, support their economies and allow people to connect. More evidence is emerging that omicron may be less dangerous, particularly in vaccinated people, as virus deaths in the U.S. declined.

China’s CSI 300 index climbed on expectations of more steps to bolster economic growth amid an extension of some personal income-tax breaks and calls for policy easing. In Hong Kong, artificial intelligence giant SenseTime Group Inc. jumped on its first day of trading. MSCI Inc.’s overall Asia-Pacific index edged lower.

