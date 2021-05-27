Yields will march higher upwards of 3% by the end of next year: Manulife's Petursson

U.S. equity futures advanced on Friday after solid economic data and President Joe Biden’s federal spending plans spurred a Wall Street rally in cyclical shares. Treasury yields and the dollar were steady.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was on track for a second week of gains, led by insurers after The U.K.’s financial regulator provided clarity on new measures aimed at bolstering competition. Contracts on all three major U.S. indexes signaled gains when trading opens. Earlier, industrial and financial equities fueled a modest overall increase in the S&P 500 while tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped.

U.S. data included a drop in jobless claims to a fresh pandemic low. Biden is reportedly set to unveil a budget that would take federal spending to US$6 trillion in the coming fiscal year. Investors will watch data on personal spending and the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure later Thursday for further clues on the outlook for prices.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered around 1.62 per cent amid growth optimism and concerns of more debt supply to fund spending. The yen fell as Japan recommended extending a state of emergency that includes Tokyo to curb infections. China signaled the yuan’s recent appreciation is too rapid, with a weaker-than-expected reference rate.

Global stocks are set to climb for a fourth month, supported by the economic rebound from COVID-19. Comments from Federal Reserve officials have helped temper fears that inflation could spark a faster-than-expected reduction in stimulus. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she sees the burst in prices as temporary, though likely to last through the end of 2021.

“Between now and year end, we see a little more room for stocks to move up from where they are today and the highs they already achieved earlier this year,” Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC, wrote in a note. “But we don’t think that the path to get there will be smooth and think a short-term pullback before the year is up remains likely.”

Elsewhere, oil was steady around a two-year peak but gold retreated. Bitcoin slipped further below the US$40,000 level. Copper and iron ore gained as optimism about the U.S. spending plan offset concern about China’s efforts to curb price increases. The Turkish lira sank to a record low amid concern that monetary policy remains too loose to contain accelerating inflation.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent as of 9:27 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat

The euro was little changed at US$1.2197

The Japanese yen was little changed at 109.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2 per cent to 6.3627 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4198

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.61 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.82 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to US$1,891 an ounce

--With assistance from Kyoungwha Kim, Joanna Ossinger and Sunil Jagtiani.