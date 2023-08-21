Top strategist on why he thinks U.S. Bancorp is one of the best financial stocks to own

U.S. equity futures rose Monday, signaling a modest bounce for stocks on Wall Street after a bruising August so far for investors. Bonds were broadly weaker.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 advanced, with the underlying gauges set to trim three weeks of declines. Palo Alto Networks Inc. rallied in premarket trading after the cybersecurity company's billings forecast beat estimate. European stocks rebounded from a six-week low as higher energy prices buoyed oil producers like TotalEnergies SA and Shell Plc.

European benchmark gas prices soared as much as 18 per cent as traders priced in the possibility of supply disruptions from a potential strike in Australia. Global benchmark Brent traded above US$85 a barrel, and is up more than two per cent since last Wednesday's close.

Treasury yields climbed across tenors, bringing the 10-year's back on its path toward the highest level since November 2007 and the 30-year's near 2011 highs, as a selloff in the market this month wiped out what was left of year-to-date gains.

The upturn for stocks follows a run of sharp declines, with the S&P 500 down 4.8 per cent this month. Investors seeking clues on the global interest-rate outlook are turning their attention to this week's annual gathering of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell due to speak Friday.

“The Fed have done almost everything they need to do to get inflation down to target and it would surprise me if there was a lot more rate rises to come,” said David Henry, investment manager at Quilter Cheviot.

Powell is expected to strike “a more balanced tone in Wyoming, hinting at the tightening cycle's end while underscoring the need to hold rates higher for longer,” according to Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics.

On the earnings front, the week's key event is Wednesday's report from Nvidia Corp., the chipmaker whose blowout revenue forecast helped ignite this year's rally in artificial intelligence-linked stocks.

In contrast with Monday's gains in European stocks and U.S. futures, the mood was darker in Asia. A gauge of the region's stocks dropped for the seventh day in the longest losing streak since June 2022, while shares in mainland China fell 1.4 per cent.

Confusion over China's approach to stemming the nation's property slump strained sentiment. Chinese lenders cut the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points and kept the five-year prime loan rates unchanged even after policymakers called for more lending. Traders had expected a 15-basis-point cut on both rates.

Elsewhere, a gauge of dollar strength was little changed. The offshore yuan fell against the greenback. The People's Bank of China had earlier set the daily reference rate for the yuan at a level stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey.

Oil rose for a third day as signs the physical market is tightening and a stall in the dollar's rally offset growing demand risks in China and the U.S.

Key events this week:

U.S. existing home sales, Tuesday

Chicago Fed's Austan Goolsbee speaks, Tuesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, consumer confidence, Wednesday

U.K. S&P Global / CIPS U.K. Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

U.S. new home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing PM, Wednesday

U.S. initial jobless claims, durable goods, Thursday

Kansas City Fed's annual economic policy symposium in Jackson Hole begins, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, ECB President Christine Lagarde to address Jackson Hole conference, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.8 per cent as of 10:35 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0896

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 145.72 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3102 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2730

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7 per cent to US$26,048.43

Ether fell 1 per cent to US$1,672.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.29 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.65 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.66 per cent

Commodities