Being an active trader is crucial in this environment: Strategist

Investors rushed to the safety of the U.S. dollar, while global stocks slid ever closer to a bear market, as the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening path and China’s COVID lockdowns worsened the outlook for economic growth.

The greenback extended a two-year high, rising on Monday against all of its major peers. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gauge tumbled at least 1.5 per cent each, even as the MSCI gauge of world stocks extended its retreat from a November peak to 16 per cent. Oil declined more than 2 per cent as concern over slowing demand in Asia outweighed a Group-of-Seven pledge to ban Russian oil. Most Treasuries fell, with the five-year rate jumping to the highest since 2008.

A wave of risk aversion is sweeping through global markets after Friday’s U.S. jobs data left little room for a change of course in the Fed’s rate-increase and quantitative-tightening plans. While that sent the S&P 500 Index to the longest streak of weekly losses since 2011, sentiment took a further knock over the weekend as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned the nation’s employment situation had turned grave because of COVID restrictions.

The short-term outlook for stocks “is still messy and there may be more downside as markets worry about a significant economic slowdown or ‘hard landing’ and aggressive interest-rate hikes,” Diana Mousina, senior economist at AMP Investments, wrote in a note.

U.S. futures declined after five successive weeks of declines for spot equities. In New York premarket trading, Rivian Automotive Inc. fell as much as 9.6 per cent after a report that Ford Motor Co. is selling shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount. Major technology and Internet stocks extended their losses, with Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. both lower in early trading.

An Asia-Pacific equity gauge shed 1.7 per cent. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose for a third day. The global equity rout also trapped Europe’s Stoxx 600 gauge, which declined for a fourth day, testing a two-month low.

In China, the yuan dropped amid data showing stagnating imports and the slowest export growth in dollar terms since 2020, underlining the economic toll of COVID lockdowns. Premier Li Keqiang warned about the employment situation as Beijing and Shanghai tightened virus curbs.

Oil fell, surrendering half of last week’s gains. Crude is being buffeted by the demand hit from China’s outbreak and supply risks linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Volatility remains the watchword in global markets on growth, consumer prices and war risks. Inflation data this week from the U.S. and elsewhere could drive bond-market swings.

In the latest Russia-related developments, the G7 most-industrialized countries pledged to ban the import of Russian oil. The European Union is working on a similar plan but Hungary remains a holdout and the bloc’s talks are set to continue.

Australian bonds extended a selloff. The nation’s currency fell below 70 U.S. cents for the first time since January, and Bitcoin dipped toward levels last seen in 2021. India’s rupee hit a record low against the dollar.

Here are key events to watch this week:

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks on Victory Day in Russia. Monday

Philippines presidential election. Monday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speak. Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams, Fed Governor Christopher Waller speak. Tuesday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks. Wednesday

China PPI, CPI. Wednesday

U.S. CPI. Wednesday

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks. Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1.6 per cent as of 6:09 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.0535

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2319

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 131.15 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.20 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 1.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.05 per cent

Commodities