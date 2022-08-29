Bonds in Europe led a global selloff that lifted the two-year Treasury yield to levels last seen in 2007 as European Central Bank policy makers joined their Federal Reserve counterparts in signaling aggressive tightening. Stocks sank with US futures and the dollar climbed.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 retreated more than 1 per cent, with the latter underperforming after the tech-heavy gauge slumped the most in more than two months on Friday. A global share index fell to a one-month low and European stocks extended last week’s drop, with the rates-sensitive technology sector leading a broad-based decline.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index pushed toward the record hit last month as investors sought a haven from spiking volatility. The US two-year yield, sensitive to expectations around Fed policy, hit 3.47 per cent in Asian trading, the highest since the global financial crisis. The 10-year yield climbed to about 3.10 per cent.

Bonds in Europe tumbled, with Germany’s 10-year yield rising above 1.5 per cent after a string of European Central Bank officials stressed over the weekend the need to act more forcefully to quash record inflation.

“We maintain our view that the Fed will raise rates by another 100 basis points by year-end, with risks for more if inflation does not slow in line with our forecasts,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. “With rates likely to stay higher for longer, our base case is for further volatility, earnings downgrades, and higher-than-expected default rates over the course of the next year.”

Powell in his address at the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium flagged the likely need for restrictive monetary policy for some time to curb high inflation and cautioned against loosening monetary conditions prematurely. He also warned of the potential for economic pain for households and businesses.

ECB officials read from a similar script. Austria’s Robert Holzmann and Dutch colleague Klaas Knot both floated the prospect of an unprecedented three-quarter point hike at their meeting in September. Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel warned that the likelihood of inflation expectations becoming unanchored is uncomfortably high.

Tech firms led losses for Asian equities, while progress in the US-China delisting spat helped to cushion Chinese stocks. Emerging-market stocks dropped and a gauge of major developing-nation currencies slumped by the most in more than two months.

Bitcoin held below the US$20,000 level some view as a marker of a deeper slide in investor sentiment. Gold retreated, but oil made gains on supply risks. Meanwhile, European natural gas prices plunged the most since March after Germany said its gas stores are filling up faster than planned ahead of winter.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

US consumer confidence, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams due to speak, Tuesday

ECB Governing Council members due to speak at event Tuesday through Sept. 2

China PMI, Wednesday

Euro-area CPI, Wednesday

Russia’s Gazprom set to halt Nord Stream pipeline gas flows for three days of maintenance, Wednesday

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester due to speak, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

US nonfarm payrolls, Friday

UK leadership ballot closes Friday. Winner announced Sept. 5

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 1 per cent as of 7:07 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$0.9986

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.1692

The Japanese yen fell 0.6 per cent to 138.53 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.10 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 1.50 per cent

Commodities