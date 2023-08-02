Global equities dropped as Fitch Ratings' downgrade of U.S. government debt spurred a rapid retreat from riskier assets and anxiety over this year's spectacular rally in tech stocks.

Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.8 per cent, signaling a pullback later Wednesday for a market that has surged 44 per cent in 2023. Broad losses in Europe dragged all industry groups in the benchmark regional index into the red.

Fitch stripped the U.S. of its top-tier rating, criticizing the ballooning fiscal deficit and an “erosion of governance.” The downgrade serves up an extra dose of jeopardy for equity investors already concerned over the risks of recession and whether this year's run-up in stocks is sustainable. Treasuries were steady, in keeping with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's assertion that they remain “the world's preeminent safe and liquid asset.”

“One can have the feeling that the market is looking for excuses to take some profits,” said Alexandre Baradez, chief market analyst at IG Markets in Paris. “But rather than the Fitch downgrade, I suspect that what's currently being priced is the growing risk of an economic slowdown. The downward trend started to emerge yesterday on the back of disappointing Chinese and U.S. data, which suggests it's not really about the rating downgrade, but rather the risk of a slowdown.”

Investors said the downgrade to AA+ from AAA shouldn't harm the top-notch status of U.S. assets over the longer-term, citing a lack of alternatives and the economy's solid growth. A similar event in 2011, when S&P Global Ratings removed the highest rating for the U.S. following an earlier debt-ceiling crisis, also offers a useful guide. While that triggered a selloff in risk assets, it boosted Treasuries as investors sought havens.

“Many major Treasury holders, such as funds and index trackers, will likely have already prepared for the move to avoid having to force-sell their existing holdings,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth. “Safe haven demand amid the downgrade jitters could also counterintuitively support Treasuries in the short term.”

Treasury yields were mostly steady, while a gauge of dollar strength edged 0.1 per cent higher.

S&P 500 futures were about 0.5 per cent lower. The last time the U.S. sovereign credit rating was downgraded, the index plunged 6.7 per cent with all stocks in the red for the first time since at least 1996. The benchmark eventually erased those losses five trading days later and is up 282 per cent since.

S&P 500 Swiftly Rebounded After Last Credit Downgrade | The benchmark is up over 280 per cent since then

In individual stock moves, Ferrari NV slumped more than four per cent after the Italian supercar maker issued disappointing guidance. Siemens Healthineers AG fell after the German medical technology company missed estimates. Hugo Boss AG dropped after the fashion retailer's margin fell short of expectations and inventories rose.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gained in premarket U.S. trading after the company topped second-quarter estimates and said it was making further inroads in artificial-intelligence computing. Starbucks Corp. dropped as its quarterly sales fell short of analysts' estimates, a sign that momentum may be slowing for the coffee giant amid higher prices and tighter pocketbooks. Pinterest Inc. slid after the social networking company failed to meet heightened expectations.

Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are among companies scheduled to report this week, with investors on the lookout for clues on how high interest rates are affecting the economy.

In Asia, stocks posted the biggest decline in more than four months as technology names dropped. Japanese stocks slumped the most this year as gains in the yen dented the outlook for corporate profit.

Elsewhere, oil extended its rally, with Brent crude up 0.8 per cent, after an industry estimate pointed to a huge drawdown in U.S. inventories, adding to signals the market is tightening.

Key events this week:

China Caixin Services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, PPI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, productivity, factory orders, ISM Services, Thursday

Eurozone retail sales, Friday

US unemployment rate, non-farm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5 per cent as of 6:53 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.8 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.9 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.0979

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2787

The Japanese yen rose 0.4 per cent to 142.72 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose one per cent to US$29,509.66

Ether rose 0.4 per cent to US$1,857.22

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.02 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.51 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield was little changed at 4.39 per cent

Commodities