U.S. futures slid on Friday as a buying frenzy in China cooled and concern resurfaced that a rising number of coronavirus cases will hurt the global economic recovery. Treasuries jumped, sending five-year yields near a record low.

Contracts on the main American equity benchmarks traded in the red, following record deaths in Florida, Texas and California from the virus. China shares slumped as selling by state-backed funds signaled authorities wanted to slow the pace of gains following the Shanghai Composite’s eight-day winning run.

Tech shares helped the Stoxx Europe 600 Index erase an earlier decline after Apple chipmaker TSMC posted revenue just above estimates for the June quarter. Carlsberg A/S climbed after it said the slump in western European beer sales has moderated.

With record deaths across the U.S., as well as fears of a second wave in Asia, the spotlight is back on the spread of the coronavirus as investors head into the weekend. While optimists are betting that fiscal and monetary support will contain the fallout, and U.S. jobs data Thursday came in better than expected, others point out that the labor market is still treacherous.

“We’re going to see intermittent periods of shutdowns over the next year or so while we’re still grappling with this virus,” Erin Browne, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co. said on Bloomberg TV. “But I wouldn’t expect we’re likely to see a wholesale shutdown of the U.S. economy like we saw earlier this year.”

Elsewhere, oil traded around US$39 a barrel in New York. In the U.K., yields on two- and five-year notes hovered near all-time lows amid speculation that the Bank of England may further ease monetary policy.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 0.4 per cent as of 6:16 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.3 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.9 per cent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index sank 1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro gained 0.1 per cent to US$1.1294.

The British pound increased 0.1 per cent to US$1.2613.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.2 per cent to 7.004 per dollar.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.4 per cent to 106.75 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell four basis points to 0.58 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.14 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to -0.49 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.145 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield decreased less than one basis point to 0.027 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.5 per cent to US$38.61 a barrel.

Brent crude decreased 2.2 per cent to US$41.43 a barrel.

Gold strengthened 0.2 per cent to US$1,806.83 an ounce.

