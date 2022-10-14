This volatility proves that we are in dangerous markets, recession odds are increasing: Hooper

Equities gave up some of the previous session’s hefty gain as markets settled in to await key earnings reports from big Wall Street banks. Bonds advanced, led by U.K. gilts which benefited from speculation that controversial tax-cutting plans would be revised.

Futures for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes slipped 0.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent respectively, with the latter weighed down by premarket losses on rate-sensitive chipmakers shares. The moves follow Thursday’s 2.6 per cent surge that ended a six-day losing streak for Wall Street, even after above-forecast inflation data cemented bets on further outsize Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

A slew of corporate results is the next focal point for markets. JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc. and other big banks are expected to post the biggest profit decline of any S&P 500 Index sector, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

“Even though investors may look through a disappointing CPI print, it will be a much higher bar to look through weak corporate earnings.” Invesco global market strategist David Chao told clients. “Growth is below trend and decelerating because the Fed is still tightening. This is a tough backdrop for risk assets.”

The dollar advanced but held below two-week highs hit earlier this week against major currencies. Bond yields slipped, with two-year rates shedding four basis points.

U.K. markets remain in focus as investors awaited more news on the government’s tax-cut package and on the Bank of England’s emergency bond-buying program which expires later on Friday.

While the pound eased after Thursday’s sharp rally versus the dollar, 10-year gilt yields extended their fall. They dropped 20 basis points, falling further from the 14-year highs hit on Wednesday.

Jefferies analysts said a government U-turn would be a step “in the right direction,” which “should take some pressure off the gilt market and the BoE.”

In the premarket, financials’ shares broadly weakened amid concern tha Fed tightening could spark defaults and force banks to set aside higher provisions against losses.

JPMorgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon offered a stark warning this week that the U.S. is likely to enter a recession within six to nine months and that the S&P 500 could see an “easy” 20 per cent drop.

Chipmakers Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices shed about one per cent each as Jefferies became the latest bank to highlight the impact of higher rates and U.S. restrictions on shipments to China. Other tech giants, Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc also lost close to 1 per cent in premarket trading.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 equity gauge ceded some early gains but was about 0.7 per cent higher, led by real estate and utilities.

Elsewhere, oil headed for weekly losses as signs of a global economic slowdown and tighter monetary policy threaten to sap energy consumption. The International Energy Agency earlier warned crude production cuts agreed by OPEC+ group risked causing a price spike that tipped the global economy into recession.

Crypto assets gained, with Bitcoin touching a one-week high, within reach of surpassing the U.S. $20,000 level.

Key events this week:

Earnings on Friday: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, UnitedHealth Group Inc., U.S. Bancorp, Wells Fargo & Co.

US retail sales, business inventories, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

BOE emergency bond buying is set to end, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 5:39 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to US$0.9725

The British pound fell 0.8 per cent to US$1.1234

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 147.76 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1 per cent to US$19,585.99

Ether rose 2.1 per cent to US$1,321.26

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 3.92 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined nine basis points to 2.19 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 18 basis points to 4.02 per cent

Commodities