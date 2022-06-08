We are a year or two away from getting game-changing technology: Tech analyst

US equity futures slipped on persisting worries about inflation and measures by central banks to contain it. The dollar advanced and Treasuries fell.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 signalled a pause following two days of gains in the underlying indexes. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index retreated while the region’s bonds fell as traders braced for a crucial European Central Bank meeting. Treasury yields also rose, taking the benchmark 10-year rate back to 3 per cent.

Sentiment remains fragile on concerns rising rates will stifle economic growth and the outlook for corporate earnings. Thursday the ECB is set to wind down trillions of euros of asset purchases in a prelude to a rate hike expected in July that will mark the end of eight years of negative interest rates.

“Higher yields will inevitably resume the pressure on valuations,” said Roger Lee, head of UK equity strategy at Investec Bank.

Later in the week, focus will turn to the US consumer price index reading for clues on the Federal Reserve rate path following the central bank’s outsized hike on May 4. The data is expected to show inflation picked up from a month ago, but slightly slowed from a year earlier.

Inflation now exceeds 8 per cent in the euro area, and is expected to stay above that level in the US when May data comes out on Friday, increasing pressure on central banks to stick to aggressive rate hikes.

The war in Ukraine has ignited higher food and energy prices across the world, keeping inflation elevated despite the best efforts of central banks to use higher rates to subdue price pressures.

Oil extended an advance from the highest close in three months as the US summer driving season ramps up and China emerges from virus lockdowns. West Texas Intermediate futures rose almost 1 per cent to trade above US$120 a barrel.

Some argue that central banks can still engineer a soft landing, cooling inflation and growth but not so much that they snuff out economic recoveries.

“There is more and more evidence building that maybe we are starting to see peak inflation,” Anastasia Amoroso, chief investment strategist at iCapital, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “The Fed is starting to sound a little bit more balanced. I think if they back away just in time we might end up with a ‘94 scenario versus the ‘70s.”

Energy firms were in focus on the premarket with Imperial Petroleum and Energy Focus leading gains. Western Digital shares rose after the chipmaker said that it’ll consider splitting its main units as part of a review of “strategic alternatives” following talks with activist investor Elliott.

Key events to watch this week:

OECD Economic Outlook, a twice-yearly analysis of major global economic trends and prospects for the next two years. Wednesday

European Central Bank rate decision, Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

China trade, new yuan loans, money supply, aggregate financing. Thursday

US CPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment Friday

China CPI, PPI Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.4 per cent as of 8:24 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.8 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3 per cent

The euro rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.0730

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to US$1.2532

The Japanese yen fell 1.2 per cent to 134.24 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 3.02 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 1.36 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.26 per cent

Commodities