Low rates will continue to be a tailwind for the markets: Caldwell Investment Management's Elliott

U.S. futures were mixed on Monday as traders geared for a string of earnings reports from technology heavyweights including Facebook Inc., while keeping in mind inflation concerns and rising COVID-19 risks.

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 edged higher, while contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed. The five largest U.S. technology companies are set to report earnings in coming days, starting with Facebook on Monday. PayPal Holdings Inc. surged in pre-market trading after the company said it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc., ending days of speculation over a potential US$45 billion deal. Pinterest dropped.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose and the dollar was steady after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell flagged that inflation could stay higher for longer, fueling investor concern that sticky price increases may force policy makers to raise borrowing costs.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index was little changed. The basic-resources sector advanced as crude oil and metals extended gains, while banks rose on HSBC Holdings Plc’s bright outlook. Spain’s Banco de Sabadell SA jumped more than 5 per cent after rejecting an offer for its U.K. unit. Telecoms and industrials were the biggest losers.

Equities dipped in Japan and were mixed in China, where the central bank boosted a daily liquidity injection and officials expanded a property-tax trial. Signs that it would take at least five years before authorities impose any nationwide property tax bolstered some industrial metals.

“Inflation concerns will continue to dominate markets this year as the price of crude oil remains elevated,” while “the pandemic remains a central concern,” said Siobhan Redford, an analyst at FirstRand Bank Ltd. in Johannesburg. “This will add further complexity to the already difficult decisions facing policy makers around the world.”

Global equities have remained resilient despite risks from price pressures stoked by supply-chain bottlenecks and higher energy costs. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is among those counseling the inflation situation reflects temporary pain that will ease in the second half of 2022. Investors are wary that tighter monetary policy to keep inflation in check will stir volatility.

Traders are also monitoring an outbreak of the delta virus strain in China that is expected to worsen. The nation sought to allay concerns about the economy’s slowdown with a lengthy state media commentary outlining how the government is managing risks and remains confident about achieving its targets for the year.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank’s meeting this week will be closely watched for guidance on its pandemic bond-buying program.

Gold advanced above US$1,800 an ounce and crude oil extended a rally. Saudi Arabia said that the OPEC+ alliance should maintain its cautious approach to managing global crude supplies given the threat to demand still posed by the pandemic. Bitcoin held above US$62,000.

Elsewhere, the lira fell to a fresh record after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that 10 ambassadors, including those from the U.S., Germany and France, were no longer welcome after they had demanded the release of a businessman and philanthropist. The Turkish currency was already under pressure after last week’s larger-than-expected rate cut.

Here are some events to watch this week:

Earnings: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Samsung Electronics, China Vanke, PetroChina, Ping An Insurance Group

Australia CPI, Wednesday

U.S. wholesale inventories, U.S. durable goods, Wednesday

Bank of Japan monetary policy decision, briefing, Thursday

ECB rates decision, President Christine Lagarde briefing, Thursday

U.S. GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

G-20 joint finance and health ministers meeting ahead of the weekend leaders’ summit, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 7:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1623

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.3771

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 113.69 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.66 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.09 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 1.17 per cent

Commodities