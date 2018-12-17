What you need to know before the opening bell: Dec. 18, 2018

U.S. equity futures showed signs of stabilizing on Tuesday, but it wasn’t enough to prevent declines across Europe and Asia as the rest of the world played catch-up to the rout in American stocks a day earlier. U.S. Treasuries, gold and the Japanese yen advanced amid the risk-off mood.

To the disappointment of many investors, Chinese President Xi Jinping offered no fresh commitments to open or stimulate the world’s second-biggest economy in a keynote speech. That compounded the gloom surrounding riskier assets, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index and the MSCI Emerging Market Index all retreated. Futures for the S&P 500 Index showed a small rebound after the underlying gauge plunged to the lowest in 14 months on Monday.

Oil extended recent declines and WTI briefly fell below US$48 a barrel, heaping pressure on energy stocks. On a weak-dollar day the euro stayed higher, even as German business sentiment deteriorated to its lowest level in more than two years.

There seems to be little that can halt the selloff in equities just now, so investors are increasingly pinning their hopes on the U.S. Federal Reserve taking a dovish turn this week. While a rate hike is widely expected, historically the central bank has rarely raised borrowing costs during such market turmoil. U.S. President Donald Trump has ramped up his criticism of policy makers, tweeting that “it is incredible” the Fed was even considering another rate rise.

And beyond the Fed looms more trouble for markets: on Friday night spending authority expires for a swathe of the U.S. government unless Trump and Congress reach a deal.

“Any news is being taken as bad,” regardless of the context, said Evan Lucas, chief market strategist at Investsmart Group, on Bloomberg Television. “We are trading like we’re in a bear market,” with little likelihood of relief in volume-thinned markets in the holiday period ahead, he said.

These are the main moves in markets:

STOCKS

Futures on the S&P 500 Index increased 0.2 per cent as of 4:34 a.m. ET. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.7 per cent to the lowest in more than a week. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.9 per cent to the lowest in a week. The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.5 per cent to the lowest in more than a week.

CURRENCIES

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent to the lowest in more than a week. The euro advanced 0.2 per cent to US$1.1374, the strongest in more than a week. The British pound increased 0.2 per cent to US$1.2649, the strongest in more than a week. The Japanese yen advanced 0.5 per cent to 112.32 per U.S. dollar.

BONDS

The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries dipped three basis points to 2.82 per cent, the lowest in more than 16 weeks on the largest dip in more than a week. Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to 0.23 per cent, the lowest in 18 months. Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.228 per cent, the lowest in a week.

COMMODITIES

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 3.3 per cent to US$48.26 a barrel. Gold increased 0.2 per cent to US$1,248.90 an ounce, the highest in more than five months.