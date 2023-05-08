Downward pressure on earnings, but it will be short-lived: Horizon Investments' Scott Ladner

U.S. equity futures struggled for direction on Monday, pointing to a subdued open on Wall Street as traders assess the outlook for monetary policy ahead of key inflation data later this week.

Contracts on the S&P 500 fluctuated after the gauge jumped 1.9 per cent Friday to halt its longest losing streak since February. Nasdaq 100 futures were flat. PacWest Bancorp rose as much as 16 per cent in premarket trading, extending Friday’s brisk rally and leading gains in U.S. regional banks as they recover from a selloff fueled by worries over the health of the financial system and the recent collapse of several lenders. A gauge of the dollar slipped for a fifth straight day.

U.S. stocks have tracked sideways since the beginning of April as as better-than-feared corporate earnings offset concerns around an economic slowdown and the health of regional banks. Resilient jobs data Friday supported bets the Federal Reserve will hold rates high for longer, straining consumer spending, corporate profits and bank balance sheets.

Rates on swap contracts linked to Fed meetings — which on Thursday briefly priced in a cut in July — moved higher, to levels consistent with a stable policy rate until September, followed by at least two quarter-point cuts by year-end. Consumer-inflation data Wednesday may provide further clues on the rates path.

“Unless we see a sharp turnaround in the inflation numbers, the Fed ought to be quite comfortable with where policy rates are right now,” Tai Hui, chief Asia market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said on Bloomberg Television.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index edged higher, with energy stocks outperforming as crude oil gained. With UK markets closed for a a holiday in honor of King Charles III, trading volumes were relatively modest. The German 10-yield climbed three basis points.

While the Fed has signaled that it may pause its tightening cycle, its counterpart in the euro region isn’t done yet, muddying the outlook for economic growth and corporate profits.

The European Central Bank needs to continue raising interest rates amid a “too high” underlying inflation rate, Governing Council member Klaas Knot said Sunday. ECB President Christine Lagarde also signaled that there are more hikes to come after the central bank last week raised the deposit rate by a quarter-point to 3.25 per cent, following three moves of double that size.

Meanwhile, a report Monday showed German industrial production sank by the most in a year — raising the risk that Europe’s largest economy slipped into a winter recession. Output dropped 3.4 per cent in March, more than the 1.5 per cent decline economists had predicted in a Bloomberg survey. The decrease was especially pronounced in the automotive sector, according to the statistics office.

WORRIES REMAIN

Despite Friday’s stock rebound, investors still have much to worry about. The rout in US bank shares has the S&P 500 financials index on the verge of falling back below its 2007 peak.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sees “simply no good options” for solving the debt limit stalemate in Washington without Congress raising the cap. She even cautioned that resorting to the 14th Amendment would provoke a constitutional crisis.

“We see a chance that Treasury’s cash amount is enough to sustain till mid-June and probably slightly beyond that,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. strategists Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong wrote in a note. However, “the irregular nature of fiscal receipts and outlays shall render investors staying cautious,” they said.

Elsewhere in markets, oil gained as investors assessed a complex outlook for global demand after a period of volatile trading. Bitcoin slipped below US$28,000.

Key events this week:

U.S. wholesale inventories, Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden scheduled to meet with congressional leaders on debt limit, Tuesday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks to Economic Club of New York, Tuesday

U.S. CPI, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

U.K. BOE rate decision, industrial production, GDP, Thursday

U.S. PPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Group of Seven finance minister and central bank governors meet in Japan, Thursday

U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Fed Governor Philip Jefferson and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard participate in panel discussion on monetary policy at Stanford University, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1 per cent as of 6:17 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2 per cent

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.1043

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.2650

The Japanese yen fell 0.1 per cent to 134.97 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.5 per cent to US$27,925.89

Ether fell 3.2 per cent to US$1,857.48

Bonds

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.32 per cent

Commodities