The rally in bond markets lost steam as investors prepared for a key Federal Reserve meeting later in the week, while U.S. equity futures were little changed.

The Treasury 10-year yield rose to 1.46 per cent after hitting three-month lows on Thursday amid the biggest weekly slide since December. French and German government bond peers also reversed course with yields turning higher. S&P 500 futures pared gains after the gauge hit a new record Friday. European equities also backpedaled from an earlier advance.

Investors are on the lookout for signals from the Fed about a timetable for scaling back emergency monetary stimulus. Expectations are that the central bank will reaffirm the pace of bond purchases this week, even if it delivers projections for interest-rate liftoff in 2023, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The decision is due Wednesday.

With anxiety about an imminent taper fading, bond yields have fallen to the bottom of recent trading ranges, providing a green light for risk-on sentiment that may last until at least August, according to Mizuho International Plc strategists.

“The overarching theme should be of an environment for investors to put cash to work,” Mizuho’s head of multi-asset strategy Peter Chatwell and colleagues wrote in a note to clients. “With this backdrop most asset classes should be able to at least hold ground, if not rally. We doubt any major change in Fed rhetoric will materialize before” the Jackson Hole symposium in August.

Oil extended a run of three weekly gains on optimism that economic reopenings will boost summer demand in the U.S. and Europe. Hedge funds boosted net-bullish positions to a nearly three-year high, according to the latest Commodity Futures Trading Commission data.

In pre-market trading, Novavax Inc. soared 19 per cent after it revealed late-stage data showed its vaccine candidate was 90 per cent effective against the virus. Rival Moderna Inc. dropped 2.2 per cent.

Bitcoin jumped over the weekend after Elon Musk said Tesla would resume transactions with the cryptocurrency when mining it is done with more clean energy.

The dollar was steady in the wake of a Group-of-Seven leadership meeting that emphasized unity.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

NATO holds a summit on Monday

An EU-U.S. summit takes place in Brussels on Tuesday

Data on U.S. industrial production, producer prices and retail sales come Tuesday

The Federal Open Market Committee rate decision comes on Wednesday, with a news conference from Jerome Powell after

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meet Wednesday in Geneva

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House panel Thursday on the federal budget

Rate decisions come from Switzerland and Norway on Thursday

The Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision is on Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index were little changed at 8:26 a.m. New York time.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index gained 0.1 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was little changed.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index fell 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The euro was little changed at US$1.2115.

The British pound was little changed at US$1.4108.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.1 per cent to 6.399 per dollar.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.1 per cent to 109.75 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped one basis point to 1.46 per cent.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.15 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to -0.27 per cent.

Japan’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to 0.041 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield climbed less than one basis point to 0.709 per cent.

