Given valuations for tech stocks, 'flight to quality' is beating 'interest rate sensitivity': Bushell

Stocks pared declines on Monday after Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled he supports continuing diplomatic efforts with the West.

U.S. futures were little changed after falling earlier with European and Asian shares on concerns about geopolitical risks in Ukraine and global inflation. Treasury yields ticked up, while European government bond yields were lower. The dollar was little changed and oil slipped.

Putin said “all right” in response to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s proposal that Russia continue talks with the U.S. and its allies. The comments shown on state television. Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who arrived in Kyiv, is due to fly to Moscow for talks on Tuesday as efforts to reach a diplomatic solution continue.

Markets sold off earlier on concerns that a deterioration in Ukraine could add to price pressures if supplies of Russian energy and Ukrainian grain are disrupted. Russia is a major producer of metals such as aluminum and nickel; it accounts for about 40 per cent of palladium, used in catalytic converters. Russia and Ukraine also account for nearly a third of wheat and barley exports.

One question for investors is whether stocks forged lows for the year near the end of January or face more pain on Russia-Ukraine tension.

Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets LLC, said the January lows have a good chance of holding, while Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief U.S. equity strategist, said a potential invasion could push economies into recession.

“There’s no past conflict that provides a good template for how low stocks could trade if an invasion occurs,” Calvasina wrote in a note.

Here are some key events this week:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz travels to Ukraine Monday and to Russia on Tuesday for diplomatic talks

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde participates in parliament debate on ECB annual report, Monday

U.S. PPI, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

FOMC minutes, Wednesday

China CPI, PPI, Wednesday

G-20 finance ministers, central bank governors meet, Thursday through Feb. 18

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard speak, Thursday

U.S. Monetary Policy Forum: speakers including Fed officials Charles Evans, Christopher Waller and Lael Brainard, Friday

Here are the main market moves:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 8:28 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.5 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1322

The British pound fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.3523

The Japanese yen was little changed at 115.45 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 1.96 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.24 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 1.52 per cent

Commodities