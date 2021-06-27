Now isn’t the time to add additional risk to your portfolio: Asset allocation strategist

U.S. equity futures were steady on Monday while European stocks were dragged lower by travel shares amid restrictions prompted by COVID-19 strains.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fluctuated following the best week for the underlying gauge since February. The Stoxx 600 Index was led lower by the likes of Tui AG and EasyJet Plc, with the highly contagious Delta strain threatening to derail summer travel in Europe just as the northern hemisphere summer season kicks off.

Asia stocks were little changed, though Southeast Asian markets underperformed, led by Malaysia, where a nationwide lockdown was extended. Treasuries held losses, while the dollar was steady. WTI crude oil fluctuated around US$74 a barrel.

Global stocks are trading near a record high as anxiety about the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt eased, with investors dialing back concerns that U.S. policy makers will rush to boost interest rates despite mounting inflation pressures. Still, with the recovery on track in much of the world, markets remain sensitive to more central banks debating the withdrawal of emergency stimulus.

“Liquidity is still everywhere and that, for now, will support stocks,” said Charles Diebel, head of fixed income at Mediolanum International Funds. “But I think the market is in an unstable equilibrium right now. The FOMC have signalled they will be more proactive but equally, dislocations in the supply chain will keep price pressures evident.”

Elsewhere, Bitcoin rose to trade around US$35,000 despite a regulatory ban on crypto exchange Binance Markets Ltd.

Here are some events to watch in the markets this week:

OECD meets in Paris to finalize a proposal to overhaul global minimum corporate taxation Wednesday

China’s President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech as the nation marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party Thursday

OPEC+ ministerial meeting Thursday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks Friday

The U.S. jobs report is forecast to show an acceleration in payrolls growth in June Friday

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 5:52 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at US$1.1939

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.3917

The Japanese yen was little changed at 110.72 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.52 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.16 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.76 per cent

Commodities