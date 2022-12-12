U.S. index futures posted modest gains and the dollar erased an advance at the start of a pivotal week for monetary-policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and a host of their peers.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes were about 0.1 per cent higher after weekly losses for the underlying indexes. Treasuries advanced, with the 10-year yield shedding 3 basis points. Oil fell as traders weighed the demand outlook amid growing economic concerns. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid for the sixth time in seven days.

Investors are looking for firmer clues on how far and how fast central banks will tighten monetary policy from here on, as recession fears resurface. The Fed is projected to slow its hiking spree to a 50 basis-point move on Wednesday, though officials have said borrowing costs will need to remain restrictive for some time. US inflation figure on Tuesday will throw more light on whether that's the case or markets have a case for expecting rate cuts in late 2023.

“Throughout this year, we have seen the Fed taking serious aggressive monetary-policy measures to control inflation,” Naeem Aslam, the chief markets analyst at Ava Trade Ltd., wrote in a note. “However, the last reading made the Fed believe that inflation has started to move in the right direction. This means that they need to do less as there is plenty more tailwind behind this which will continue to push inflation lower.”

INVESTORS STILL SENSE AN END TO THE HIKES

Still, a robust labor market and lingering concerns about inflation prevent traders from turning bullish. Disparities in the economic outlook between the world's regions, from the resurgence of COVID in China to energy volatility in Europe, keep a lid on risk sentiment. The dollar was little changed, after posting a small gain earlier.

Following the Fed, the ECB will announce its rate decision Thursday, and may opt for a 50 basis-point hike. Markets also have to contend with decisions from the Bank of England and monetary authorities in Mexico, Norway, the Philippines, Switzerland and Taiwan.

While the tumult of this year has a gauge of global stocks headed for its biggest annual loss since 2008, the world's biggest investors predict that stocks will see low double-digit gains in 2023. As many as 71 per cent of respondents in a Bloomberg News survey expect equities to rise, versus 19 per cent forecasting declines. For those seeing gains, the average response was a 10 per cent return.

Europe's equity benchmark fell. All its industry subgroups posted losses, with commodity companies being the biggest drag. An index of Asian equities dropped, ending a two-day winning streak. The rapid spread of COVID cases in China added to concern, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index down about two per cent.

Treasuries rose across the curve, with longer-dated securities seeing bigger yield decreases than the shorter ones.

West Texas Intermediate oil traded 0.9 per cent lower. Crude remains on track for its first back-to-back quarterly decline since mid-2019 as the demand outlook sours and thin liquidity exacerbates price swings into the year-end.

Key events this week:

U.S. CPI, Tuesday

FOMC rate decision and Fed Chair news conference, Wednesday

China medium-term lending, property investment, retail sales, industrial production, surveyed jobless, Thursday

ECB rate decision and ECB President Lagarde briefing, Thursday

Rate decisions for UK BOE, Mexico, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thursday

U.S. cross-border investment, business inventories, empire manufacturing, retail sales, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global PMI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5 per cent as of 9:53 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.9 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.1 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2 per cent to US$1.0560

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 136.80 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2 per cent to 6.9787 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at US$1.2269

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9 per cent to US$16,966.76

Ether fell one per cent to US$1,252.77

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 3.55 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.94 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined three basis points to 3.15 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.9 per cent to US$75.41 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.4 per cent to US$1,790.64 an ounce