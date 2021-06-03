U.S. futures fluctuated with stocks on Friday as traders awaited key jobs data for clues on how much longer officials will keep stimulus in place to support the American economic recovery. The dollar strengthened.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index drifted modestly lower and Treasuries were steady ahead of Friday’s monthly U.S. payrolls data. Consensus estimates point to a gain of 674,000 after April’s disappointing number, with the release likely to spur volatility as traders scramble to reassess the case for ongoing policy accommodation.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s wild week continued, with the shares declining in pre-market trading after tumbling 18 per cent on Thursday.

With stocks largely tranquil of late, traders are looking to Friday’s data to potentially shake things up after the May ADP jobs number crushed estimates. Strong services figures on Thursday also highlighted the rapid recovery in business activity. Still, the wide range of forecasts implies some uncertainty, and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the labor market might be tighter than the current unemployment rate suggests.

“If the nonfarm payroll numbers were to surprise to the upside, and I’m talking about anything above 700,000, that’s going to keep the pressure on the U.S. fixed income market and definitely very supportive of the dollar,” Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB in Singapore, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index pared an earlier advance to trade little changed. Asia shares were mixed, as China’s markets weathered President Joe Biden’s order amending a ban on U.S. investment in Chinese companies. The order named 59 firms with ties to the country’s military or in the surveillance industry, including Huawei Technologies Co.

Crude oil edged higher, with prices set for a second weekly advance. Bitcoin fell after a cryptic Elon Musk tweet hinting at a split with the token.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were little changed as of 6:42 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1 per cent

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to US$1.2110

The British pound rose 0.1 per cent to US$1.4121

The Japanese yen rose 0.1 per cent to 110.13 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.62 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.19 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.84 per cent

Commodities