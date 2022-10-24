Invesco’s Talley Leger is looking for reasons to get bullish on stocks

U.S. futures fluctuated as a rout in Chinese shares weighed on sentiment while investors await the next batch of earnings from some of the world's biggest companies. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar gained.

Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 pulled back from session lows. U.S.-listed Chinese stocks including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to JD.com Inc. tumbled in premarket trading, with investors spooked by President Xi Jinping's tightening grip on China's ruling party.

While the outlook for interest rates in the U.S. and Europe remains at the center of investors' attention, their focus this week will also be on earnings of megacap technology companies, among the key profit-growth engines for the S&P 500. The five biggest tech firms by revenue -- Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. -- are projected to report the steepest contraction in earnings in three years, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

“It's clear demand is slowing but so far we've seen pockets of tech like software, cloud computing still being quite resilient,” said Laura Cooper, a senior investment strategist at BlackRock International Ltd., on Bloomberg TV. “We will be watching for any signs of cracks coming through that could put a dent to some of these earnings expectations.”

A gauge of dollar strength rose in choppy trading that saw wild swings in the yen amid signs of a second intervention from Japanese authorities in two sessions. British bonds rallied after Boris Johnson pulled out of the race to lead the U.K.’s ruling Conservative Party, putting former chancellor Rishi Sunak closer to becoming the next prime minister.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index advanced. Media, travel and leisure and utilities rose, while energy underperformed as oil declined amid souring sentiment over China. The gauge pared some of its early advance after disappointing data added to concerns the euro area is heading for a recession. Prosus NV slumped more than 11 per cent.

China's yuan and the country's stocks tumbled in Hong Kong to the lowest level since the depths of the 2008 global financial crisis even as economic growth data beat estimates. The onshore yuan depreciated as much as 0.4 per cent, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, a gauge of Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong, plunged more than 5 per cent.

“Market sentiment could remain cautious near-term on China, on concerns of a shift of focus toward more state control versus a market-driven approach under the new leadership team,” said Xiaojia Zhi, the chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB. “The exit path from zero-COVID is not yet clear.”

Chinese economic data that was delayed last week and published Monday showed a mixed recovery, with unemployment rising and retail sales weakening despite a pickup in growth. Yet Xi's COVID-zero campaign looks likely to continue to drag on the economy and there has been speculation that his “common prosperity” goal may even lead to property and inheritance taxes.

Key events this week:

Earnings due this week include: Apple, Microsoft, Exxon Mobil, Ford Motor, Credit Suisse, Airbus, Alphabet, Amazon, Bank of China, Boeing, Caterpillar, Cnooc, Coca-Cola, HSBC, Intel, McDonald's, Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Samsung Electronics, Shell, UBS, UPS, Vale, Visa, Volkswagen

PMIs for U.S., Monday

US Conference Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

Bank of Canada rate decision, Wednesday

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US GDP, durable goods orders, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Friday

US personal income, personal spending, pending home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 were unchanged as of 6:06 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1.1 per cent

The MSCI World index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$0.9832

The British pound rose 0.3 per cent to US$1.1338

The Japanese yen fell 1.2 per cent to 149.41 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6 per cent to US$19,387.8

Ether rose 1.2 per cent to US$1,346.65

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.18 per cent

Germany's 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.36 per cent

Britain's 10-year yield declined 19 basis points to 3.87 per cent

Commodities