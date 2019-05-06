(Bloomberg) -- U.S. futures declined in after-hours trading and Asian stocks are set to fall after President Donald Trump’s top trade negotiator said the U.S. plans to raise tariffs on Chinese goods on Friday. The Chinese yuan dropped.

U.S. stocks erased all losses from a sell-off sparked by Trump’s threat to escalate the trade war, with investors taking solace from news that China will still attend talks this week. But after the U.S. markets closed, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer confirmed the planned tariff increase, accusing Beijing of backpedaling on commitments it made during negotiations.

An exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 index slipped as much as 0.8 percent following a rollercoaster session in the cash index, which fell as much as 1.6 percent before closing 0.5 percent lower. Nikkei 225 futures in Chicago declined. The Australian dollar extended a slide and the yen ticked higher on risk-off sentiment.

A Chinese delegation will visit Washington as planned this week, with talks to take place Thursday and Friday, Lighthizer told reporters Monday. The Trump administration plans to increase duties on Chinese imports at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, he said. The U.S. and China had been making substantial progress on a trade deal, but in the past week China has reneged on some of its promises, Lighthizer said. Significant issues remain unresolved, including whether tariffs will remain in place, he said.

Seeking to ramp up pressure on China for more concessions, Trump threatened in two tweets to more than double tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods and impose a fresh round of duties on top of that. Talks to resolve the year-long trade standoff appeared to be on life-support Monday, with Beijing struggling to fully respond. China’s foreign ministry said that officials were still planning to travel to the U.S. for the next round of negotiations, but it was unable to confirm when amid signs that a delay is now being considered.

Here are some notable events coming up:

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to return to Washington for trade talks on Wednesday, though the schedule may now be in flux.

The Reserve Bank of Australia meets to set interest rates Tuesday, while New Zealand central bank does the same the following day.

China releases trade data Wednesday, and the U.S. does so on Thursday.

South Africa holds national elections Wednesday.

China reports on inflation Thursday. The U.S. releases the April CPI report Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.2 percent in Chicago.

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5 percent as of 4:05 p.m. New York time.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1 percent to 110.67 per dollar.

The Aussie dipped to 69.88 U.S. cents.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate rose 1 percent to $62.54 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,281.03.

