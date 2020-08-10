(Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen U.S. natural gas and electric utilities joined a $100 million effort to study and develop clean technologies over the next five years.

The Low Carbon Initiative aims to advance the development of energy sources such hydrogen, synthetic fuels, biofuels and other alternatives to fossil fuels, according to a statement Monday by the Electric Power Research Institute and the Gas Technology Institute.

Sempra Energy, Dominion Energy Inc., Consolidated Edison Inc., Duke Energy Corp. and Southern Co. are among those that are sponsoring the effort, according to the statement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.