President Joe Biden said his administration is looking into high gasoline prices Energy crisis worsens as rally hits Europe’s industry giants

Kristalina Georgieva risks seeing her authority as head of the International Monetary Fund undermined after being accused of influencing a report in China’s favor when she worked at the World Bank

Bond traders are questioning just how fervently the Brazilian central bank wants to stomp on current inflation pressures and are looking to insure themselves against the risks

The euro area’s inflation outlook may turn out higher than currently anticipated if the coronavirus doesn’t inflict any further shocks, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks

The latest high-frequency data from China suggest further weakness in demand, extending a slowdown that was evident in the August activity data Top China forecaster sees GDP growth near zero in third quarter

Finally, here’s why Evergrande’s downward spiral is a nightmare scenario for China’s economy

