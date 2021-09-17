28m ago
U.S. Gas Prices, IMF’s Georgieva, China Slowdown: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest from Bloomberg Economics to start your day.
- President Joe Biden said his administration is looking into high gasoline prices
- Energy crisis worsens as rally hits Europe’s industry giants
- Kristalina Georgieva risks seeing her authority as head of the International Monetary Fund undermined after being accused of influencing a report in China’s favor when she worked at the World Bank
- Bond traders are questioning just how fervently the Brazilian central bank wants to stomp on current inflation pressures and are looking to insure themselves against the risks
- The euro area’s inflation outlook may turn out higher than currently anticipated if the coronavirus doesn’t inflict any further shocks, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Martins Kazaks
- The latest high-frequency data from China suggest further weakness in demand, extending a slowdown that was evident in the August activity data
- Top China forecaster sees GDP growth near zero in third quarter
- Finally, here’s why Evergrande’s downward spiral is a nightmare scenario for China’s economy
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.