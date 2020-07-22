(Bloomberg) -- A rebound in U.S. gasoline demand stalled last week as drivers braced for more pandemic-induced lockdowns that could last through the summer.

The decline may portend the end of a recovery that had been supporting the value of gasoline and a rebound in crude futures after West Texas Intermediate plunged below zero for the first time in April. The rolling four-week average of gasoline supplied, an indicator of demand, fell 15,000 barrels to 8.63 million barres a day in the week ending Friday, the first contraction since April, Energy Information Administration data show.

“This is not just a one-week thing. We are going to see this for the rest of the summer,” said Andy Lipow, a Houston oil consultant.

Demand faltered after an increase for the U.S. July Fourth holiday, and the continuing spread of coronavirus persuaded many to stay home, Lipow said. If schools move to distance learning in the fall and parents who took kids to class also stay home, the reduction in demand could be extended further, he said.

