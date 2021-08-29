(Bloomberg) -- U.S. gasoline futures jumped on concern that Hurricane Ida will damage refineries as it barrels across Louisiana, leading to an extended period of disruption to supplies.

Gasoline for October delivery rose as much as 9.21 cents, or 4.4%, and was trading 2.7% higher at $2.1764 a gallon as of 6:05 p.m. in New York as electronic trading resumed after the weekend break.

Refiners including Valero Energy Corp. and Marathon Petroleum Corp. had already shut about 12% of U.S. fuel-making capacity as a precaution ahead of the Category 4 storm, which packed stronger winds than Katrina in 2005 as it made landfall. Colonial Pipeline Co., the operator of the largest fuel distribution system from the refining centers in Texas and Louisiana to customers throughout the eastern U.S., said Sunday it had idled its main pipelines.

Gasoline prices in the southeast U.S. could climb heading into the end of summer if refineries suffer extensive damage or can’t get power and are forced to stay shut for an extended period, adding to the price inflation hitting Americans. Traders in Europe have already been preparing to fill any gap in supplies available at New York Harbor, provisionally chartering tankers. Still, those would take as much as two weeks to cross the Atlantic.

“For a Category 4, you could be looking at four to six weeks or more of downtime for the refineries,” said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates LLC in Houston.

The September gasoline contract, which expires Tuesday, rose as much as 9.45 cents, or 4.2%, and was trading 3.2% higher at $2.346 a gallon as of 6:05 p.m. New York time.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery gained 0.4% to $69.18 a barrel. Producers in the gulf have shut in 1.74 million barrels a day of crude output, about 15% of the nation’s total.

