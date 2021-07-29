U.S. GDP Miss, Inflation Jitters, China Oliver Branch: Eco Day
Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
China’s factory conditions likely stabilized in July, implying a more steady recovery in the economy in the second half of the year as growth risks mount.
The pandemic made it harder for many Americans to qualify for mortgages. But it hit middle-to low-income minority borrowers harder than most.
The collapsed investment firm Archegos Capital Management is being sued by New York landlord Vornado Realty Trust over about $160,000 in rent.
If you’re going to have to wait months for your trial on securities fraud, doing so in a 2,700-acre ranch near Utah’s Uinta Mountains, alongside an idyllic winding river wouldn’t be so bad.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.