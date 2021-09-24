(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Treasury Department said Friday it will accommodate humanitarian aid for Afghanistan by granting narrow relief from financial sanctions on the Taliban.

The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a license allowing several organizations, including United Nations agencies, the International Committee of the Red Cross, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Islamic Development Bank, to work with the Taliban without violating U.S. sanctions.

Transactions with the Taliban that are “ordinarily incident and necessary to the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan or other activities that support basic human needs in Afghanistan” are permitted, under the license.

The militant group and many of its leaders remain under financial sanctions after taking over Afghanistan during the U.S. military withdrawal that concluded in August.

