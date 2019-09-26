U.S. Goods-Trade Deficit Widened in August by Less Than Forecast

America’s merchandise-trade deficit widened in August by less than forecast as a gain in imports exceeded a slight increase in exports.

The gap stood at $72.8 billion in August after $72.5 billion the month prior, according to Commerce Department data released Thursday. Economists projected a deficit of $73.4 billion. The government’s advance report also showed wholesale inventories increased by the most in three months.

Washington’s trade war with Beijing has created supply-chain headaches for U.S. firms that rely on Chinese imports, at the same time capital spending slows in response to weaker global growth.

The figures showed a 2.6% increase in consumer goods imports in August, the biggest monthly gain this year. After President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 announcement, U.S. companies last month may have raced to beat a 10% levy on additional $300 billion in Chinese goods that began Sept. 1. That pattern occurred immediately after previously announced tariffs on Chinese and Mexican goods.

