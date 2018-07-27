Jul 27, 2018
U.S. Growth, BOJ Keeps Buying, Draghi's Summer Relief: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- President Donald Trump predicts data on Friday will show the U.S. economy is in “terrific” shape amid forecasts that growth topped 4 percent in the second quarter, the fastest since 2014
- Here’s what economists are saying ahead of the report
- The Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds for a second time this week, seeking to tame runaway yields
- Earliest indicators for China’s economy showed the pace of expansion slowing this month, reinforcing policy makers’ decision to add stimulus as trade tensions accelerate
- Mario Draghi can probably breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy his summer vacation -- that’s not likely the case for Theresa May
- Gender discrimination at the top of the BOE? Nonsense, says the woman who helps pick the central bank’s policy makers
- Meanwhile, contestants on British reality TV show Love Island out-earn graduates from the U.K.’s most prestigious universities
- French economic growth unexpectedly failed to accelerate in the second quarter, when a series of national strikes acted as a drag
- The record-breaking heat wave in Japan has likely caused people to spend more in search of relief -- there’ll be another price to pay later
- How did the last major trade war play out? Here’s a QuickTake on lessons learned -- and forgotten -- from the Great Depression
- The week is almost over: here’s our wrap of this week’s happenings in the global economy
