U.S. Growth, BOJ Keeps Buying, Draghi's Summer Relief: Eco Day

Good morning Americas. Here's news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

President Donald Trump predicts data on Friday will show the U.S. economy is in “terrific” shape amid forecasts that growth topped 4 percent in the second quarter, the fastest since 2014 Here’s what economists are saying ahead of the report

The Bank of Japan offered to buy an unlimited amount of bonds for a second time this week, seeking to tame runaway yields

Earliest indicators for China’s economy showed the pace of expansion slowing this month, reinforcing policy makers’ decision to add stimulus as trade tensions accelerate

Mario Draghi can probably breathe a sigh of relief and enjoy his summer vacation -- that’s not likely the case for Theresa May

Gender discrimination at the top of the BOE? Nonsense, says the woman who helps pick the central bank’s policy makers Meanwhile, contestants on British reality TV show Love Island out-earn graduates from the U.K.’s most prestigious universities

French economic growth unexpectedly failed to accelerate in the second quarter, when a series of national strikes acted as a drag

The record-breaking heat wave in Japan has likely caused people to spend more in search of relief -- there’ll be another price to pay later

How did the last major trade war play out? Here’s a QuickTake on lessons learned -- and forgotten -- from the Great Depression

The week is almost over: here’s our wrap of this week’s happenings in the global economy

