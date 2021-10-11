(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

  • Given America’s pandemic recession is only judged to have ended in April 2020, discussion of a double dip so soon seems premature
    • Even so, there are still conersn about the outlook. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their forecasts for U.S. growth this year and next, blaming a delayed recovery in consumer spending
  • Three U.S.-based academics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations to revolutionize empirical research.
  • The International Monetary Fund’s executive board plans to deliberate Monday over the fate of the lender’s chief, Kristalina Georgieva, according to a person familiar with the talks
  • Nearly a quarter of U.S. critical infrastructure— utilities, airports, police stations and more — is at risk of being inundated by flooding
  • Concerns that transitory inflation is transitioning into stagflation are intensifying debate among strategists over how to position investor portfolios
  • Just because pandemic inflation is transitory doesn’t mean it’s going away anytime soon. It has cast a longer shadow on economies after a week of wild price spikes in things from European natural gas to fertilizers
  • Two Bank of England officials moved to reinforce signals of an imminent rise in U.K. interest rates to curb inflation
