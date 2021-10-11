(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Given America’s pandemic recession is only judged to have ended in April 2020, discussion of a double dip so soon seems premature Even so, there are still conersn about the outlook. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their forecasts for U.S. growth this year and next, blaming a delayed recovery in consumer spending

Three U.S.-based academics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations to revolutionize empirical research.

The International Monetary Fund’s executive board plans to deliberate Monday over the fate of the lender’s chief, Kristalina Georgieva, according to a person familiar with the talks

Nearly a quarter of U.S. critical infrastructure— utilities, airports, police stations and more — is at risk of being inundated by flooding

Concerns that transitory inflation is transitioning into stagflation are intensifying debate among strategists over how to position investor portfolios

Just because pandemic inflation is transitory doesn’t mean it’s going away anytime soon. It has cast a longer shadow on economies after a week of wild price spikes in things from European natural gas to fertilizers

Two Bank of England officials moved to reinforce signals of an imminent rise in U.K. interest rates to curb inflation

