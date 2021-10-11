22m ago
U.S Growth Fears, Nobel Prize Winners, IMF Chief: Eco Day
- Given America’s pandemic recession is only judged to have ended in April 2020, discussion of a double dip so soon seems premature
- Even so, there are still conersn about the outlook. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists cut their forecasts for U.S. growth this year and next, blaming a delayed recovery in consumer spending
- Three U.S.-based academics won the 2021 Nobel Prize for economics for work using experiments that draw on real-life situations to revolutionize empirical research.
- The International Monetary Fund’s executive board plans to deliberate Monday over the fate of the lender’s chief, Kristalina Georgieva, according to a person familiar with the talks
- Nearly a quarter of U.S. critical infrastructure— utilities, airports, police stations and more — is at risk of being inundated by flooding
- Concerns that transitory inflation is transitioning into stagflation are intensifying debate among strategists over how to position investor portfolios
- Just because pandemic inflation is transitory doesn’t mean it’s going away anytime soon. It has cast a longer shadow on economies after a week of wild price spikes in things from European natural gas to fertilizers
- Two Bank of England officials moved to reinforce signals of an imminent rise in U.K. interest rates to curb inflation
