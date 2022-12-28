49m ago
U.S. Growth, Global Remittances, China Stimulus: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. economy enters 2022 facing three headwinds: faster taper and liftoff by the Federal Reserve, fading fiscal spending, and a fast-spreading omicron variant. Click here for the full analysis
- From seafarers refusing to get back on ships to truck drivers whose concern over Covid-related border closures trumps the lure of higher pay, the transport industry is bracing for another roller coaster year of supply-chain disruptions
- Global remittances will likely grow by $34 billion this year and about $31 billion in 2022, reversing last year’s decline, as economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Asian Development Bank
- China is seen adding stimulus to stabilize growth next year, with various ministries vowing more proactive measures to reverse the slowdown caused by a worsening property slump, weak consumption and the coronavirus
- China boosted its injection of short-term cash into the banking system to the highest in two months
- Finally, kids are going to in-office daycare, even if parents stay remote
