The U.S. economy enters 2022 facing three headwinds: faster taper and liftoff by the Federal Reserve, fading fiscal spending, and a fast-spreading omicron variant. Click here for the full analysis

From seafarers refusing to get back on ships to truck drivers whose concern over Covid-related border closures trumps the lure of higher pay, the transport industry is bracing for another roller coaster year of supply-chain disruptions

Global remittances will likely grow by $34 billion this year and about $31 billion in 2022, reversing last year’s decline, as economies recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Asian Development Bank

China is seen adding stimulus to stabilize growth next year, with various ministries vowing more proactive measures to reverse the slowdown caused by a worsening property slump, weak consumption and the coronavirus China boosted its injection of short-term cash into the banking system to the highest in two months

Finally, kids are going to in-office daycare, even if parents stay remote

