U.S. Growth, More Trade Talks, Sweden Hits Pause: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.S. economy’s first quarter is looking a lot rosier than a few weeks ago, but the factors supporting that growth may be more ephemeral rather than a sign of sustained momentum

U.S. and Japanese negotiators will begin a second round of trade talks in Washington on Thursday as they aim to secure a speedy deal focused on agriculture and vehicles.

The Riksbank just became the latest central bank to backtrack on plans to tighten monetary policy, as a less certain economic outlook means negative Swedish rates may persist into next year

The U.K. is becoming an economic laboratory, with Brexit an early experiment of how well the world can cope with new trade barriers and increased uncertainty

European Central Bank policy makers looking for a recovery need to pin their hopes on a year of two halves as the economy shakes off the doldrums of a global slowdown

The Bank of Japan said it would keep interest rates extremely low through at least around spring 2020 to assure investors that monetary policy will remain highly accommodative, even as the negative side effects of stimulus pile up

South Korea, a bellwether for global trade and technology, cast doubt over hopes for a quick rebound in the world economy by reporting its biggest contraction of gross domestic product in a decade

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.