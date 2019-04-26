U.S. Growth, Trade Funk Drags on, Rise of Generation Z: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

It’s a big day for data in the U.S, and a report later will likely show the economy grew 2.3 percent in the first quarter

The global trade funk is dragging on, with volumes falling at the fastest pace since the depths of the financial crisis. In the meantime, the Trump administration may concede to a Chinese proposal that would give less protection for U.S. pharmaceutical products. On another front, here’s what’s at stake in U.S.-Japan trade talks Here’s a look at what Trump’s sanctions mean for ordinary Syrians

Japanese factory output unexpectedly shrank in March, raising the likelihood that the economy contracted in the first quarter. That would complicate things for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who has to decide whether to actually raise the sales tax later this year after canceling the hike twice before.

The kids of Generation Z are about to become the planet’s biggest consumer spending force, portending opportunities in the the U.S. and China. But retailers and brands in many developed nations with less robust economies aren’t cheering

Emmanuel Macron promised a new wave of tax cuts for France’s middle classes as he sought to placate Yellow Vest protesters and reinvigorate his flagging presidency

Here’s a quick recap of this week’s events in the world economy, and a look at data due in the week ahead -- including China PMIs -- from Bloomberg Economics

