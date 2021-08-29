(Bloomberg) -- Oil and natural gas explorers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana refineries have shut production as Hurricane Ida crashes ashore.

Based on the latest forecast by the National Hurricane Center, Ida will make landfall near New Orleans Sunday afternoon. About 1.74 million barrels a day, or 95.7% of crude production, and 93.8% of gas output was shut-in as of Sunday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. About 2.11 million barrels a day of refining capacity -- approximately 12% of the U.S. total -- was being shut or brought to reduced rates at plants along the Mississippi River.

Here is a list of major oil and gas production sites, refineries, pipelines and ports being shut and their capacity in barrels per day, or barrels of oil equivalent a day.

