U.S. Gulf Oil Producers, Refiners Shutting Ahead of Ida
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Oil and natural gas explorers in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Louisiana refineries have begun shutting production ahead of Hurricane Ida.
Based on the latest forecast by the National Hurricane Center, Ida will make landfall near New Orleans late Sunday or early Monday. About 1.65 million barrels a day, or 91% of crude production, and 85% of gas output was shut-in as of Saturday, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement. About 1.9 million barrels a day of refining capacity -- about 10% of the U.S. total -- was being shut or brought to reduced rates at plants along the Mississippi River.
Here is a list, so far, of major oil and gas production sites being shut and their capacity in barrels per day, or barrels of oil equivalent a day.
- BP Plc
- Atlantis, 200,000 b/d
- Mad Dog, 100,000 b/d
- Na Kika, 130,000 b/d
- Thunder Horse, 250,000 b/d
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Turritella (including Stones field) 50,000 boe/d (at peak), Stones field working to resume partial production
- Mars, 60,000 boe/d
- Olympus, 100,000 boe/d
- Appomattox, 175,000 boe/d
- Ursa, 150,000 boe/d
- Auger, 130,000 boe/d
- Enchilada/Salsa, capacity not specified
- Equinor SA
- Titan, 2,000 boe/d (producing rate in the second quarter)
- BHP Group
- Shenzi, 100,000 b/d and 50 mmcf/d gas
- Murphy Oil Corp.
- Shutting in production, up to 4,100 boe/d
- Chevron Corp.
- Shutting all oil and natural gas platforms; volume not specified
- Average net daily production in 2018 was 186,000 barrels of crude, 105 million cubic feet of natural gas and 13,000 barrels of NGLs: website
- Exxon Mobil Corp. began evacuating personnel from its Hoover platform; minimal impact on production
Ports:
- Coast Guard sets condition Zulu for New Orleans
- LOOP paused deliveries until after storm
Refineries:
- Phillips 66’s 255k b/d Alliance began idling units Friday
- PBF is reducing rates at 190k b/d Chalmette
- Shell began shutting 230k b/d Norco
- Marathon is shutting production at 578k b/d Garyville
- Valero is idling production units at 125k b/d Meraux
- ExxonMobil’s 520k b/d Baton Rouge is running at ~50% capacity ahead of Ida
