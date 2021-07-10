U.S. Has No Plans to Send Troops to Haiti Amid Political Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration doesn’t currently plan to send military assistance to Haiti despite a request by the government for U.S. troops following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, a senior administration official said Saturday.

Moise’s assassination has further destabilized the already fragile political structure in Haiti, where gang violence, natural disasters and the coronavirus have all taken their toll on the hemisphere’s poorest nation.

The request for U.S. troops to protect Haitian infrastructure and prepare for planned elections came during a conversation Wednesday between interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The White House announced Friday it was dispatching senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security officials to Port-au-Prince. That team will “assess the situation and how we may be able to assist,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

The State Department remains in regular contact with Haitian officials to discuss how the U.S. can assist, according to a department spokesman. The administration official and the spokesman both requested anonymity discussing diplomatic conversations.

Haitian police say Moise was killed by a hit team led by retired Colombian soldiers, and that they have detained 19 men in connection with the attack. It remains unclear who ordered the assassination.

