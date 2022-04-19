(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has provided the equivalent of 7.6 billion euros ($8.2 billion) to Ukraine since the outbreak of war, making it the country’s biggest supporter, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy’s Ukraine Support Tracker. All European Union member states combined total 2.9 billion euros, plus 1.4 billion euros from EU institutions and 2 billion euros from the European Investment Bank. The U.K., Canada and Japan have pledged a combined 1 billion euros worth of aid.

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.