(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has had troops in Taiwan training local forces to better defend themselves in case of attack by China for at least a year, according to a U.S. defense official, a development likely to further antagonize ties between Washington and Beijing.

The official, who asked not to be identified, confirmed an earlier report by the Wall Street Journal that more than two dozen American service members, including special forces, have been in Taiwan for more than a year. Some of the training has been with local maritime forces on small-boat training, according to the Journal.

The development comes as China ramps up pressure on the island it considers part of its territory, sending scores of warplanes into Taiwan’s air-defense-identification zone. At the same time, the U.S. and several allies, including Japan and the U.K., have been conducting naval drills in nearby waters.

“The United States has an abiding interest in the peace, security, and stability of the Indo-Pacific -- including in the Taiwan Strait,” Pentagon spokesman John Supple said in a statement on Thursday. “The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, consistent with the wishes and best interests of the people on both sides.”

U.S. officials have repeatedly urged Beijing to scale back its activities and lower tensions.

Blinken Warns of Risks in China’s ‘Provocative’ Taiwan Moves (1)

“The actions we’ve seen by China are provocative and potentially destabilizing,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday in an interview in Paris with Bloomberg Television. “What I hope is that these actions will cease because there’s always the possibility of miscalculation, of miscommunication, and that’s dangerous.”

U.S. and Taiwan have had a close military relationship for decades, mostly defined by the sale of billions of dollars worth of high-technology weaponry, including armed drones and F-16 jets. And while the presence of small numbers of U.S. forces on the island isn’t unprecedented, it hasn’t been publicized in the past.

“Activities such as this — for training purposes — have been going on for years,” said Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund of the U.S. “In the past, these activities have been kept under wraps. If they are now being made public deliberately, that’s new, and it will undoubtedly provoke a reaction from China.”

Xi-Biden Meeting

The news comes just a day after the White House announced a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping before the end of the year. That announcement came after six hours of meetings Wednesday between White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and a senior Chinese foreign policy adviser, Yang Jiechi, in Zurich.

The details for the meeting between Biden and Xi, including the date, still need to be worked out. The two men last spoke on Sept. 9 and discussed what the White House described as guardrails to ensure that competition between the two countries doesn’t veer into conflict.

“We continue to believe that leader-level engagement is an important part of our effort to responsibly manage the competition with China -- especially given the coalescing of power in Chinese leadership,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

