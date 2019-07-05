U.S. Has Yet to Decide on How to Move Ahead on Census Question

(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department hasn’t yet decided how -- or even whether -- it will move ahead with a plan to include a question about citizenship on the 2020 census, a government filing indicates.

A federal judge in Maryland had given the U.S. until 2 p.m. on Friday to say whether it want to include the question. In a five-page filing, the U.S. was vague and offered little clarity.

“In the event the Commerce Department adopts a new rationale for including the citizenship question on the 2020 Decennial Census consistent with the decisions of the Supreme Court, the government will immediately notify this Court so that it can determine whether there is any need for further proceedings or relief,” the U.S. said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net;Bob Van Voris in federal court in Manhattan at rvanvoris@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.