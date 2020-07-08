(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. hasn’t requested a meeting with North Korea, the State Department’s point person for talks with Pyongyang said, reaffirming the Trump administration’s commitment to eliminating nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun -- making his first visit to South Korea in about seven months -- met top South Korean officials Wednesday in Seoul in a bid to restart sputtering negotiations. One of North Korea’s top diplomats said earlier this week that Pyongyang had no intention to “sit face to face” with the U.S.

“I’ve seen some press comments that the North Koreans are not prepared to meet with me on this visit,” Biegun told reporters after meetings with officials including South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon. “It’s somewhat strange because we did not request a visit with North Koreans.”

The visit comes after North Korea blew up a $15 million liaison office that South Korea built north of the border two years ago as a symbol of reconciliation. Kim Jong Un’s regime, which has rejected U.S. offers of sanctions relief as insufficient, also accused the Trump administration of breaking promises, saying that it saw no reason to engage with Washington.

