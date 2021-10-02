(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Senate cleared the way for a 30-day extension of federal surface transport programs that would end brief furloughs for some 3,700 Department of Transportation employees.

Senators passed the measure by unanimous consent on Saturday, sending it to President Joe Biden for signing. The maneuver follows this week’s delay in a bipartisan infrastructure bill that would have reauthorized the programs for five years.

The deadline for extending the surface transportation programs was Sept. 30. The lapse triggered the furloughs, though employees will have their missing pay restored under the extension bill.

While the department said last week it has funding on hand to keep programs running in the short term, a contingency plan showed that much of its work, including federal-aid highway programs, would be curtailed without an authorization.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.