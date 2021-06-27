(Bloomberg) -- U.S. forces conducted airstrikes against Iranian-backed militia groups blamed for drone attacks on U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq, according to the Defense Department.

The strikes on Sunday were aimed at “operational and weapons storage facilities at two locations in Syria and one location in Iraq,” both of them close to the border between the two countries, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement. Several Iran-backed militias used the facilities, he said.

President Joe Biden ordered the strikes to send an “unambiguous deterrent message” against continuing attacks on U.S. interests in Iraq, where the U.S. is aiding government forces in efforts to defeat Islamic State, Kirby said.

The strikes coincide with talks aimed at having the U.S. rejoin the international nuclear accord with Iran from which the Trump administration withdrew in 2018.

Biden’s first military action as president in February involved airstrikes in eastern Syria on sites connected to Iranian-backed groups after a series of rocket attacks on facilities in Iraq used by the U.S., including one that killed a contractor working with the U.S.-led coalition in the country.

