The U.S. announced details of new sanctions against Russia over the March poisoning in the U.K. of a former Russian agent and his daughter, the latest sign relations between the former Cold War foes continue to deteriorate.

The new restrictions released by the State Department target remaining sources of foreign assistance and arms sales to Russia as well as denying any U.S. credit to Russia including through the Export-Import Bank. The measures take effect upon publication in the Federal Register on Aug. 27.

The sanctions come after the U.S. concluded that “the Russian Federation has used chemical weapons in violation of international law or lethal chemical weapons against its own nationals,” according to the State Department.

The State Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move follows the State Department’s announcement on Aug. 8 that it would impose additional penalties on Moscow. The initial round of sanctions was expected on or around Aug. 22, with additional and more Draconian limits, including restrictions on trade and diplomatic ties, possibly coming about 90 days later.

The ruble has dropped to two-year lows in recent weeks amid growing fears of new sanctions.

The new sanctions highlight how much worse U.S.-Russian ties have become even after Presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin praised their joint meeting in Helsinki just over one month ago. Even before the latest announcement, there was growing bipartisan support in the Senate for separate pieces of legislation that would ramp up the pressure on Moscow as evidence emerges of continued Russian meddling ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Among the most stringent measures being proposed in Congress are ones that would impose curbs on Russian sovereign debt sales and tougher limits on some of the country’s biggest banks as punishment for election meddling.

John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, met with his Russian counterpart in Geneva on Thursday. The meeting, which Russian media outlet Tass said lasted more than five hours, ended with the two sides refusing to issue a joint statement because of U.S. insistence on including alleged Russian meddling in U.S. elections, according to Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

The Senate held three hearings related to Russia, sanctions and cyber-threats to the U.S. this week. Adding to tensions between the former Cold War foes, Microsoft Corp. said late Monday that it had detected and seized web domains created by cyber-attackers linked to the Russian military who may be attempting to manipulate and disrupt the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

Also this week, the U.S. sanctioned owners of six Russian ships over claims they are helping transfer refined petroleum products to North Korean vessels in violation of international prohibitions

The Trump administration has increasingly used sanctions to address a widening range of foreign policy crises in countries including Turkey, Venezuela, North Korea, Iran and Russia.

U.S. sanctions are compounding the impact of turmoil in Turkey, Argentina and Brazil, putting the Russian economy on track to grow 1.8 percent in 2018, down from an earlier projection of 1.9 percent, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said Wednesday.