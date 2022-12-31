(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Americans didn’t let omicron stop them from going out for some last-minute holiday shopping and entertainment

Mexico’s rate traders are betting the central bank will need to maintain its bold hikes to curb inflation, even after the nation’s president said he would like to see the monetary authority support growth

Advisers to Peru’s President Pedro Castillo are looking for names to replace Finance Minister Pedro Francke as part of a wider cabinet reform being considered by the leftist leader, according to three people familiar with the matter

Chile’s unemployment rate fell for the eight straight month in November, reaching levels last seen before the pandemic, as a consumer spending boom and soaring inflation prompts the central bank to hike interest rates

The Port of Los Angeles, the U.S.’s largest for container traffic, will charge a fee on ocean carriers that fail to clear empty containers off the docks from the end of next month

