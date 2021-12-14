(Bloomberg) -- More than 100 million Americans are forecast to hit the road this holiday season, nearing pre-pandemic levels even as gasoline prices at the pump remain close to seven-year highs.

The estimate for people planning to drive 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 represents a 28% increase from last year, when lockdowns curbed traveling, according to data on auto club AAA’s website. But the number is still 7.3% lower than two years ago.

Air travel is also picking up, with 6.4 million people forecast to fly this holiday season, more than double 2020 levels but still 13% lower than in 2019.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.