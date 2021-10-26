U.S. Home-Price Appreciation Is Cooling Off Ever So Slightly

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. home prices jumped 19.8% in August, the latest in a string of massive gains in the pandemic real estate market.

But after more than a year of a hot U.S. market, there are slight signs of a cool down.

The gain in the CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values nationwide matched the jump last month, according to a statement on Tuesday. That came after 14 straight months of accelerating price increases.

The index that tracks prices in 20 U.S. cities, meanwhile, posted a 19.7% year-over-year gain, down from 20% the prior month. That ended a streak of 13 straight months of gains.

The torrid pace of price gains has eased slightly after the pandemic ignited a buying frenzy for a tight supply of homes for sale across the U.S. More owners are listing their properties now, and buyers are starting to resist getting dragged into bidding wars.

