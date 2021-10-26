U.S. New-Home Sales Top Forecast With Best Pace Since March
Sales of new U.S. homes increased in September to the highest level in six months, underscoring solid underlying demand.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Sales of new U.S. homes increased in September to the highest level in six months, underscoring solid underlying demand.
Spain approved a plan to introduce rent controls and increase taxes on some vacant homes in a bid to make housing more affordable after a surge in costs threatened to price those on lower incomes out of the market.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. home prices jumped 19.8% in August, the latest in a string of massive gains in the pandemic real estate market.
A traditional real estate brokerage is getting deeper into new approaches to buying and selling homes, and relying on a partnership with a Blackstone Inc. company to do it.
Ikea is buying the former Topshop store on Oxford Circus, one of the busiest retail locations in Europe, as the Swedish home-furnishings giant expands into city centers to win urban customers.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. home prices jumped 19.8% in August, the latest in a string of massive gains in the pandemic real estate market.
But after more than a year of a hot U.S. market, there are slight signs of a cool down.
The gain in the CoreLogic Case-Shiller index of property values nationwide matched the jump last month, according to a statement on Tuesday. That came after 14 straight months of accelerating price increases.
The index that tracks prices in 20 U.S. cities, meanwhile, posted a 19.7% year-over-year gain, down from 20% the prior month. That ended a streak of 13 straight months of gains.
Read more: Housing Market Shows Cracks With Price Cuts in Covid Boomtowns
The torrid pace of price gains has eased slightly after the pandemic ignited a buying frenzy for a tight supply of homes for sale across the U.S. More owners are listing their properties now, and buyers are starting to resist getting dragged into bidding wars.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.